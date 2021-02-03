A little payback: Titans rally past St. Stephens for NWC road victory

HICKORY - The Saint Stephens Indians jumped out to a fast lead at home on Tuesday night against the McDowell Titans, and the Feb. 2 date hearkened back to the first meeting between the two, a lopsided Titans loss Jan. 11.
But unlike in the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ the Titans didn’t find themselves trapped in a time warp.
McDowell (5-3), with a lot of grit, overcame the early bonanza the second time around and came away with a much-needed 64-48 road win at Saint Stephens.
The victory came for the Titans at a very important time. Coming off Friday night’s loss against Hickory, the win keeps them within percentage points of South Caldwell for third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and the league’s only automatic bid in the State 4A Playoffs which begin in a few weeks.
The first six minutes of Tuesday’s battle were eerily similar to the first game between the two. In that contest, the Indians used a hot start, making nine of their first 13 three pointers on the Titans’ home court, to jump out to an early lead that they were able to maintain.
It started in much the same way on Saint’s home court as the Indians surged in front 13-2.
But the end result was a lot different the second time as McDowell settled down and made headway, eventually pulling even before the first half ended.
Saint did regain the lead at the break and was still up by two points at 32-30 with less than four minutes left in the third.
That’s when the Titans showed the lessons of the first matchup were well-learned. Over the final 12 minutes of play, McDowell took over with a 34-16 advantage.
“These kids showed a lot of heart tonight,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “To get down early in a similar way that it happened the first time, it could have been easy with that early deficit to just say it’s one of those nights. But our kids kept fighting and kept plugging away.”
Josh Smith (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), who scored a game-high 15 points, tied the game at 32-32 on a drive and pull-up in the lane. Then, after McDowell forced a stop defensively, Mason Lamb nailed a transition 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the third to give the Titans the lead for good at 35-32. The rest of the third featured by another basket from Lamb, a score by Jandon Robbins and a free throw from Max Ledford to create a 40-34 lead.
Luke Reid scored inside for Saint Stephens on their first touch of the ball in the fourth to get within 40-36 but that’s as close as the Indians would get the rest of the way.
McDowell put together a quick. 8-0 spurt, starting with a layup by Robbins and a conventional three-point play by Smith off a nice assist from Lamb. Trent Lewis then capped off the run with two free throws with 5:06 left to get the margin to a dozen points.
Saint one last time got back within nine points on a Charlie Woy basket with 1:10 left but that was the last field goal made as the Titans seven straight points.
Mason McPeters (10 rebounds, 4 assists) joined Smith with 15 points. Robbins (3 assists, 3 rebounds) finished with 11 points.
Lewis (9 rebounds, 3 steals) tallied nine points. Lamb (3 rebounds, 2 assists) had six points. Peyton Rose scored five points and Ethan Hensley chipped in with two points.
The Titans, who have had their difficulties at the foul line this season, finished 14 of 17 at the stripe on Tuesday.
J.I. Ickard was the only Indian in double figures with 11 points.
McDowell will be on the road Saturday at Freedom (1 p.m. varsity boys tip) in a rescheduled game from last week.