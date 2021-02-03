A little payback: Titans rally past St. Stephens for NWC road victory

Saint did regain the lead at the break and was still up by two points at 32-30 with less than four minutes left in the third.

That’s when the Titans showed the lessons of the first matchup were well-learned. Over the final 12 minutes of play, McDowell took over with a 34-16 advantage.

“These kids showed a lot of heart tonight,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “To get down early in a similar way that it happened the first time, it could have been easy with that early deficit to just say it’s one of those nights. But our kids kept fighting and kept plugging away.”

Josh Smith (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), who scored a game-high 15 points, tied the game at 32-32 on a drive and pull-up in the lane. Then, after McDowell forced a stop defensively, Mason Lamb nailed a transition 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the third to give the Titans the lead for good at 35-32. The rest of the third featured by another basket from Lamb, a score by Jandon Robbins and a free throw from Max Ledford to create a 40-34 lead.

Luke Reid scored inside for Saint Stephens on their first touch of the ball in the fourth to get within 40-36 but that’s as close as the Indians would get the rest of the way.