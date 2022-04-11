A grand opener: Season begins as Little League, county combine for first time

The sounds of youth baseball and softball across McDowell County are ringing as loud as ever in 2022 as two separate leagues have merged into one to provide the community with a strong youth program.

McDowell County Parks and Recreation along with McDowell County Little League have joined forces to operate youth baseball and softball locally. The partnership between the county-funded department and the ever-growing, nonprofit Little League program was finalized back in December and since then, both programs have been hard at work preparing for the spring 2022 season.

Everything kicked off Saturday with Opening Day at Maple Leaf Sports Complex in Marion and at Big League Camp. The day featured an opening ceremony for the nearly 700 kids across the county ages 5-16 that signed up to play this year. The program operates over 50 teams in 2022 across eight separate age groups.

After the ceremony all teams took the field to play their first games of the season. Parks and Recreation also had inflatable slides on site. Then, after the games finished up, a concert and fireworks show concluded the day’s events.

With the participation being as large as it is, the initial feeling is that the partnership is a big success.

“I’m really proud of the partnership and what Little League has provided for us so far,” said McDowell County Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh. “I’m impressed by how structured they are, and so far, things have gone really well. We’re all excited to see the amount of participation this season. I feel like with our partnership with Little League it will provide a quality experience.”

McDowell County Little League and its board of directors will operate the program in accordance with Little League International’s structure. All game-play related activities, rules structure and scheduling are being done by the nonprofit.

Parks and Recreation is helping with providing facilities like Maple Leaf and Old Fort’s Lindley Field as game sites. The county, with the help of Old Fort Youth Activities, has done some extensive work at Lindley over the past several months. Lindley Park, along with Hemphill Park in Glenwood, has been subject to multiple incidents of vandalism in recent history. The county and Parks and Recreation have been working diligently to help resolve those issues.

“We have been on the ground working the past several months to fix some of the issues that have come up at our facilities,” added Marsh.

“The county has been very supportive in helping us with the improvements to the fields.”

The Little League season will run through the first of June. Games will be played on weeknights at Maple Leaf, Lindley and Big League Camp.