4 for States: Sparked by Finn's title, Titans put quartet of grapplers in championships

Toby Finn’s wrestling resume’ was pretty impressive already. Now, you can add West Regional champion to the list.
Finn, a 132-pound senior, won the West 4A Regional championship for the first time at Mallard Creek Tuesday, and was one of four Titans to qualify for the State 4A Championships.
Finn, a two-time regional runner-up, and teammates Preston Dennison (170 pounds), Jesse Barrier (195) and Collin Campbell (220) will compete in the state tournament Saturday, June 26 at Glenn High in Kernersville.
Campbell was runner-up in his weight class. Dennison finished third and Barrier fourth. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the championships.
“I’m really happy and excited for our kids,” said first-year head coach Chad Davis. “I think the kids were, too. We had a couple who were right there in matches that could have gone either way, and we were within a couple of one-point matches of having six qualifiers.
“I was proud of how we wrestled. We got a lot of good feedback from other coaches saying how good our kids looked.”
Finn, undefeated at 24-0, was the top seed and got a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Lake Norman’s Michael DeLuca in the third period. Finn pinned Mallard Creek’s Trey O’Connor in the first period in the semifinal.
In the championship bout, Finn scored a single takedown in each of the first two periods against Hough’s Michael Caldwell and won a 5-3 decision. Caldwell didn’t take Finn down, scoring all three points on escapes.
“I was really excited for Toby,” said Davis. “He carried his two second-place medals from the regionals down there with him. He said they were reminders of what he’s done and what he is not going to do again. He handed them to Hutch (former MHS head coach Tim Hutchins) to hold for him while he wrestled.
“He’s a great athlete, and I loved how he wrestled. He was aggressive and didn’t wait around for his opponent to do something. He made sure he took his destiny and put it in his own hands.”
Campbell (19-5), a junior, also received a bye in the first round. Campbell pinned Berry’s Andrew Lowery in the second period of the quarterfinals. In the semis, Campbell scored a 6-5 victory over Olympic’s Kailyn Toussaint. Campbell faced the top seed, unbeaten Sakarri Morrison of Lake Norman – the defending state champion – in the finals and fell in a 12-1 major decision.
“Collin had a couple of tough matches,” said Davis. “Coming in, he wanted to get in the top four, and he had a good seed to get to the finals. I can’t tell you how far he has come from the start of the year to now. He has worked so hard and pushed himself, and that’s what got him into the finals.”
Dennison (18-3), a senior, got a first-round bye, then scored an 8-5 decision over Mooresville’s Brady Rabb in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Dennison faced Hough’s Alex Cowart, the eventual champion. Cowart’s second-period reversal after a Dennison takedown ended up being the difference in a 3-2 loss. Top seed Noah Rupp of Providence forfeited to Dennison in the consolation finals.
Barrier (18-4), a junior, took a first-round bye, and then pinned Hough’s Bo Schiano in the quarters. Top seed Caleb Tate of Mooresville pinned Barrier on a controversial call in the semifinals. In the consolation finals, Barrier dropped an 8-3 decision to East Meck’s Chris Dickey.
“Preston had a good tournament,” said Davis. “He lost to the kid that won it by one point. Jesse had a tough weight, but he wrestled tough. You can’t really find a much better kid than Jesse Barrier.”
Josh Punch (120), Luke Roberts (126) and Cal Stevenson (145) won one match each but did not place.
Bruin Lytle (182) and Bryson Stines (285) both lost tough decisions in the quarterfinals, or the Titans would have had all their heavyweights headed to states, a fact that made Davis – a three-time state qualifier at heavyweight during his career at McDowell – especially proud.
“I was really happy the way our big guys represented like they did,” said Davis.
As a team, the Titans tied for fifth place with Mallard Creek in a 17-team field. Hough (169) finished first and was followed by Mooresville (167), Lake Norman (159), Olympic (102), the Titans (73) and Mallard Creek (73).
“As a team, we did well,” said Davis. “We’ve got a ways to go, but I was happy to see how everyone did.”
Final records for the Titans who didn’t qualify but participated in the regional include Morgan Repasky (106, 17-4), Marissa Hughes (113, 7-10), Punch (120, 14-7), Roberts (126, 16-8), Stevenson (145, 16-5), Hunter Kirby (160, 6-15), Lytle (182, 17-5) and Stines (285, 13-9).