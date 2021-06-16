4 for States: Sparked by Finn's title, Titans put quartet of grapplers in championships

In the championship bout, Finn scored a single takedown in each of the first two periods against Hough’s Michael Caldwell and won a 5-3 decision. Caldwell didn’t take Finn down, scoring all three points on escapes.

“I was really excited for Toby,” said Davis. “He carried his two second-place medals from the regionals down there with him. He said they were reminders of what he’s done and what he is not going to do again. He handed them to Hutch (former MHS head coach Tim Hutchins) to hold for him while he wrestled.

“He’s a great athlete, and I loved how he wrestled. He was aggressive and didn’t wait around for his opponent to do something. He made sure he took his destiny and put it in his own hands.”

Campbell (19-5), a junior, also received a bye in the first round. Campbell pinned Berry’s Andrew Lowery in the second period of the quarterfinals. In the semis, Campbell scored a 6-5 victory over Olympic’s Kailyn Toussaint. Campbell faced the top seed, unbeaten Sakarri Morrison of Lake Norman – the defending state champion – in the finals and fell in a 12-1 major decision.