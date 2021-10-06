3 Titans named All-State

Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State team for their efforts last spring.

Seniors Dusty Revis, Chapel Matson and Three Young were all honored by the NCBCA after leading the Titans to a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship and the third round of the State 4A Playoffs, head coach Alex Smith said this week.

"It was a great accomplishment for these guys," said Smith. "They put up some impressive numbers."

All three players were vital to the success of the 14-2 Titans, who claimed their first conference championship in 19 years. All were named to the All-NWC team, and Revis and Matson shared the league’s Pitcher of the Year award.

Revis and Matson gave the Titans a devastating 1-2 punch on the mound, while Young was a force at the plate all season and was rock-solid in center field.

Revis went 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 40 2/3 innings of work. He led the team in wins, strikeouts (68), WHIP (.984) and saves (2). Revis also posted a remarkable 17/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, issuing only four free passes all season. Opponents hit just .225 off him.