3 Titans named All-State

Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State team for their efforts last spring.
Seniors Dusty Revis, Chapel Matson and Three Young were all honored by the NCBCA after leading the Titans to a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship and the third round of the State 4A Playoffs, head coach Alex Smith said this week.
"It was a great accomplishment for these guys," said Smith. "They put up some impressive numbers."
All three players were vital to the success of the 14-2 Titans, who claimed their first conference championship in 19 years. All were named to the All-NWC team, and Revis and Matson shared the league’s Pitcher of the Year award.
Revis and Matson gave the Titans a devastating 1-2 punch on the mound, while Young was a force at the plate all season and was rock-solid in center field.
Revis went 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 40 2/3 innings of work. He led the team in wins, strikeouts (68), WHIP (.984) and saves (2). Revis also posted a remarkable 17/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, issuing only four free passes all season. Opponents hit just .225 off him.
Matson went 5-1 with a 1.74 ERA in a team-high 44 1/3 innings pitched. Matson posted a 1.015 WHIP and struck out 41 batters against 17 walks. Opponents hit a meager .179 against Matson, best on the team.
Revis, the team’s leadoff hitter, had a big year at the plate, batting .373 and leading the team in on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.647), OPS (1.147), triples (2), home runs (2), runs scored (20) and walks (11). He tied Matson for the team lead in hits (19), smacked four doubles, drove in 11 runs and stole nine bases. Playing shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, Revis had a solid .906 fielding percentage.
Matson, who also flip-flopped between the mound and shortstop, batted .380 and tied for the team lead with 19 hits. He posted a .492 on-base percentage, a .400 slugging percentage and an 892 OPS. Matson had one double, drove in 12 runs, scored 17 and added nine walks and eight steals. Matson didn’t make an error all season.
Young, a senior center fielder, was a consistent threat at the plate throughout the season and led the club with a .411 average to go with a .478 OBP, 518 slugging percentage and a .995 OPS. Young also led the squad in doubles (6) and RBIs (17). Young had 17 hits, scored 12 runs, walked nine times and swiped five bases. He put up a .917 fielding percentage.