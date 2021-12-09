3 more for McDowell: Titans beat Freedom, Watauga, Owen in quad-match

McDowell 64, Freedom 10 – The Patriots forfeited in seven weights and the Titans recorded three pins to run away from Freedom.

Hughes (120) accepted the first Freedom forfeit. The Pats briefly showed some life when Davion Lowdermilk (126) defeated Roberts 15-5 for a major decision. Tavion Dula (132) scored a 7-1 decision over Thomas.

Freedom then forfeited to Ellis (138), Laurie (145) and Kirby (152). Burnette (160) pinned Santos Martinez-Cortes, and the Pats forfeited to Lytle (170).

Rhom (182) pinned Daniel Lopez, and Barrier (195) pinned Luis Morales Garcia. Campbell (220) scored a 10-2 major over Fredy Vicente Perez.

Haynes (285) picked up a forfeit win. The Patriots’ final win came at 106 where Jeuleana Khang defeated Repasky 4-0. Patterson (113) accepted a forfeit in the finale.

McDowell 54, Watauga 26 – The Pioneers jumped out to a 26-12 lead, but the Titans roared back to win the last seven bouts to turn it into a blowout.

Patterson (113) and Hughes (120) both took forfeits to get things started, but Watauga reeled off five wins in a row to surge ahead.