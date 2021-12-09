3 more for McDowell: Titans beat Freedom, Watauga, Owen in quad-match

Tuesday’s wrestling event at McDowell High was supposed to be a five-team affair, but it ended up being a quad.
The Titans didn’t care. They won them all anyway.
McDowell (10-1) defeated former Northwestern Conference foes Watauga and Freedom, as well as Owen.
McDowell 47, Owen 34 – The Warhorses won the first five bouts to build a 28-0 lead, but the Titans rallied to win the next eight matches and take control.
Owen’s run began at 126, where Zeke Grabowski scored an 8-0 major decision over Luke Roberts. Landon Robinson then pinned Joseph Thomas at 132; Aidan Noonan pinned Josh Ellis at 138; Jayden Calloway pinned Logan Laurie at 145; and Kameron Moore pinned Hunter Kirby at 152.
McDowell got back on track when Josh Burnette (160) pinned Fisher McPherson. Bruin Lytle (170) defeated Jackson Craig by injury default. Samuel Rhom (182) pinned Carter Reeves and Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Daniel Rueda.
Collin Campbell (220) overwhelmed Jason Dash en route to a 17-2 technical fall. Hayden Haynes (285) pinned Jayden Ball. Morgan Repasky (106) pinned Harlan Bleier, and Rylan Patterson (113) pinned Blake Masters.
Owen’s Adrian Grooms (120) pinned Marissa Hughes in the finale.
McDowell 64, Freedom 10 – The Patriots forfeited in seven weights and the Titans recorded three pins to run away from Freedom.
Hughes (120) accepted the first Freedom forfeit. The Pats briefly showed some life when Davion Lowdermilk (126) defeated Roberts 15-5 for a major decision. Tavion Dula (132) scored a 7-1 decision over Thomas.
Freedom then forfeited to Ellis (138), Laurie (145) and Kirby (152). Burnette (160) pinned Santos Martinez-Cortes, and the Pats forfeited to Lytle (170).
Rhom (182) pinned Daniel Lopez, and Barrier (195) pinned Luis Morales Garcia. Campbell (220) scored a 10-2 major over Fredy Vicente Perez.
Haynes (285) picked up a forfeit win. The Patriots’ final win came at 106 where Jeuleana Khang defeated Repasky 4-0. Patterson (113) accepted a forfeit in the finale.
McDowell 54, Watauga 26 – The Pioneers jumped out to a 26-12 lead, but the Titans roared back to win the last seven bouts to turn it into a blowout.
Patterson (113) and Hughes (120) both took forfeits to get things started, but Watauga reeled off five wins in a row to surge ahead.
Jacob Steadman (126) took a 19-5 major decision over Roberts. Ryder Sullivan (132) pinned Thomas. Daniel Russom (138) scored a 10-1 major over Ellis. Spencer Brock (145) pinned Laurie and Palmer Smith (152) pinned Kirby.
It was all Titans after that.
Burnette (160) pinned Jake Carpenter, Lytle (170) pinned Carson Smith, and Rhom (182) won via forfeit.
Barrier (195) pinned William Bouboulis; Campbell (220) pinned Jacob Hicks; Haynes (285) pinned Trabey Shepherd; and Repasky (106) finished it out when she pinned Isaac Hensley.
The Titans will compete in the West Henderson Falcon Frenzy, one of the area’s most popular events, Friday and Saturday.
McDowell begins The Mountain 3A/4A Conference action next week. The Titans host a quad Tuesday with TMC opponents T.C. Roberson and Asheville, as well as non-league foe Hickory.