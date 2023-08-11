The past two seasons have been a struggle for the McDowell High School volleyball program, but there is optimism that the pendulum will begin to swing in the Lady Titans direction in the fall of 2023.

After having a strong 2020 COVID-year campaign that included an 8-5 record along with a home playoff win, McDowell has won just four combined matches since. Last year was a large learning curve that had a slew of first time varsity players. While going 3-14 overall was rough a year ago, its that learning experience that hopefully turns into better results this year.

Seven varsity players return along with some younger and more athletic players on the roster and the expectation is for a better roster than a year ago. So far in pre-season workouts the team has come in and showed the work ethic to become better.

“These girls have come in with a great attitude and is working hard to improve as a unit,” said McDowell Jessica Finley. “We have more multi-sport kids than we have had in recent years. They know the work ethic that is required from playing those other sports and its showing here in the early going.”

Coach Finley also has included more conditioning and strength training into the team’s practice routine with the hopes to improving the team’s work on the floor.

With three seniors on the roster the Lady Titans will be leaning heavily on each of the upperclassmen to lead the charge in 2023. Outside hitter Abby Wyatt is looking to have a good year at outside hitter as one of the scoring options for McDowell. Arianna Bah will help anchor the middle and Alyssa Carter will be a defensive specialist. Five different juniors will also be looked upon for heavy production at different places on the floor.

Outside hitters Miranda Wall and Kensly Stewart each played a significant amount of time as sophomores and the feeling is that their roles offensively will increase more this season. Trinity Phillips can also step in and perform on the right side, Addie Staton will be a defensive specialist and Sage Young joins the program this year as a setter. With the addition of Young along with several others on the floor the Lady Titans will be more athletic overall and should do a better job of covering the floor especially on the defensive end.

“Our roster does features a more athletic group compared to the past couple seasons,” added Finley. That has to be a plus overall.”

Sophomores Clara McCartha, Kimora Stewart and freshmen Khloe Joyner will round out the roster. McCartha received playing time at middle hitter last season as a freshmen and has been working on the back line as well this season, so her versatility may show more as matches begin. Stewart played on the junior varsity team as a freshmen last year and will provide more depth attacking the ball. Joyner, 6-foot-tall freshmen is a good athlete that can provide another presence in the middle giving the team more depth up front.

Coach Finley has added a couple new pieces to her coaching staff for this season. Long time assistant Leslie Hester remains to help Finley with the varsity. Hannah (Lewis) Thomas joins the program and will be the junior varsity coach along with help from 2023 graduate Kennedy Dobson.

McDowell will begin with a home match against Mitchell on Monday (6:15 p.m. start) and will have six matches under their belt before the Aug. 31 Mountain Athletic Conference opener at T.C. Roberson. The 2023 schedule includes a total of 20 regular season contests.

2023 McDowell Volleyball schedule

Monday, Aug. 14, vs. Mitchell

Thursday, Aug. 17, at R-S Central

Monday, Aug. 21, at Mitchell

Thursday, Aug. 24, vs. Avery

Monday, Aug. 28, vs. Freedom

Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Avery

Thursday, Aug. 31, at T.C. Roberson

Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Freedom

Thursday, Sept. 7, vs. North Buncombe

Tuesday, Sept. 12, vs. Enka

Wednesday, Sept. 13, vs. R-S Central

Thursday, Sept. 14, at Asheville

Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Erwin

Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. A.C. Reynolds

Tuesday, Sept. 26, vs. T.C. Roberson

Tuesday, Oct. 3, at North Buncombe

Thursday, Oct. 5, at Enka

Tuesday, Oct. 10, vs. Asheville

Thursday, Oct. 12, vs. Erwin

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at A.C. Reynolds