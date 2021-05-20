 Skip to main content
Song: Pep Rally (Produced By Renewed Audio Productions)
“I took the game by surprise

You see the flame in my eyes

We on a mission that’s filled wit ambition a feeling I can not describe

I put it all on the line

No time to think let lit fly

We on the rise and that ain’t no surprise cause we all kept our eyes on the prize”

