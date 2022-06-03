Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
A Marion woman was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in 2018. Her husband faces the same charges in July.
Robert Hamrick of Marion said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he had matched a number with a $2 million prize on his scratch-off ticket.
An 89-year-old woman from Morganton has been reported missing.
The entire Marion City Square remains closed to the public following a partial roof collapse at one of the shopping center’s buildings.
McDowell Technical Community College announced the recipients of the college’s second annual Alumni Awards during a ceremony held in the Crane…
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
A woman who was reported missing from Morganton Wednesday has been found safe in Weaverville, North Carolina.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.