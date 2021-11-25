Second small quake hits Triad

HIGH POINT — For the second time in four days, a small earthquake struck the Triad.

Another small earthquake shook North Carolina near Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning.

The 2.3-magnitude quake hit just after 4 a.m. about four miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem and less than a mile deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are "usually not felt" but can still be recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Tech, but more than 100 people Wednesday morning reported to the USGS feeling the earthquake.

Wednesday's earthquake was centered near where a 2.4-magnitude quake was reported on Sunday.