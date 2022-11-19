Vaccinations, wormer, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. View on PetFinder
Heavy rains, fires, wrecks and more kept McDowell emergency personnel busy over Veterans Day weekend.
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The storm dumped heavy rains in the mountains and prompted a tornado ...
A U-Haul box labeled “trash,” a case of La Croix and a visual aid from September 2021 were all seen in a box truck outside of Representative Madison Cawthorn’s office on a Wednesday night in October, where staff was getting a head start on cleaning out his office. It was the first inkling that Cawthorn was throwing in the towel. By the November lame duck session, he’d cleaned out his furniture ...
During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to ask the state General Assembly to make the local Board of Educat…
McDowell Technical Community College, in partnership with NCWorks McDowell, McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA) and McDowell Seni…
Success never comes in a straight line. It’s never an easy path to the top and it won’t be simple. There will be some bumps in the road but fo…
McDowell commissioners made it easier for a telecommunications company to locate in the county’s industrial park.
The McDowell Titans haven’t played a game yet, but they’re already behind their fiercest rival: the flu.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America and opening the campus to local community leaders.