Byerly, a right-handed pitcher for the McDowell Titans baseball team is the son of Ruth and Josh Byerly from the Dysartsville Community. Byerly is a two-year varsity player and in two appearances is 1-0 on the season striking out six batters in 11 innings of work. Byerly will attend Cleveland Community College next school year and will continue his baseball career for the junior college program. When Byerly is not on the mound he enjoys playing golf and fishing in his free time.