The Rotary Club of Marion recognized a pair of McDowell High School student athletes at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting in Downtown Marion.
Senior baseball player Hunter Byerly and softball player Gracie Rice was recognized as the Rotary Club Student of the Week for March 9th, 2023.
Byerly, a right-handed pitcher for the McDowell Titans baseball team is the son of Ruth and Josh Byerly from the Dysartsville Community. Byerly is a two-year varsity player and in two appearances is 1-0 on the season striking out six batters in 11 innings of work. Byerly will attend Cleveland Community College next school year and will continue his baseball career for the junior college program. When Byerly is not on the mound he enjoys playing golf and fishing in his free time.
Rice is a multi-sport athlete at MHS playing volleyball and softball. Rice has played varsity softball for three seasons and this season was an All-Conference selection in volleyball. She plans to continue her softball career after high school and plans to ultimately acquire a degree in nursing. She is the daughter of Ernie Rice.