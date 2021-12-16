Richelle Bailey named McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office named Richelle Bailey, who died earlier this year from COVID-19, its Employee of the Year.

Buchanan presented the certificate to Bailey’s family at Project Christmas, along with a $100 gift card donated to the organization in her memory. “You will forever be missed but your memory never forgotten,” the certificate read.

A letter from Richelle's family Dear McDowell County friends,

The announcement came at the Sheriff’s Office recent Christmas party as they recognized accomplishments and events from this past year.

“It is always good to fellowship with family and friends during this time of year, and to recognize our employees in front of their families”, says Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. “Our employees are the reason we are successful and we take this time to celebrate them.”

Project Christmas also gave out $2 bills to each child they helped in memory of Bailey and founding committee member of Project Christmas, the late lawman Charles Queen.

Queen loved handing out $2 bills, and for many years, Project Christmas directors Carla Patrick and Bailey wanted to do that for children, but always came up short. This year Patrick collected enough $2 bills to give out to each child who is part of Project Christmas.