A May 9 night search and rescue call was the fourth time the Burke County Rescue Squad was dispatched to a call in as many days.

The hiker they were searching for had gotten off the trail, walked around for a few hours and called for help after he ran out of fluids, said Battalion Chief Wes Taylor from the Burke County Rescue Squad. The hiker had brought two bottles of Gatorade with him on the hike.

“The preparation is key, especially when you’re hiking in the (Linville) Gorge,” Taylor said.

The rescue squad passes out information on the 10 essentials everyone should make sure they have when they set off for the great outdoors.

Taylor said hikers should always carry a map and know how to use it. Do not rely on cellphones for directions. You should also keep a compass.

Planning your route is also key, Taylor said. Know the names of the trails you plan to use. This will help rescuers find you if you get hurt or sick and can’t make it out of the woods on your own.

Taylor also said hikers should make sure to bring a flashlight or headlamp.

“It gets dark once a day,” Taylor said. “That’s another one of our top reasons for rescues is the sun just goes down and people aren’t prepared and usually only have a cellphone. That drains your battery as fast as anything you can use on it so it doesn’t last long.”

Bring first-aid equipment, personal medications and small tools or a knife to repair equipment or take care of any other tasks while you’re in the wilderness.

It’s also important to carry matches or some kind of fire starter and kindling to be able to warm yourself up or make a signal fire. Taylor said hikers should carry a lightweight shelter, like a tarp, and an extra change of clothes or a rain poncho.

“It’s much more convenient to be out of the rain or out of the sun with just a small tarp or poncho,” Taylor said.

It’s also important to bring a change of clothes in case a freak rainstorm comes out of nowhere.

“The weather changes quickly around here,” Taylor said. “We can go from a beautiful day to a thunderstorm and high winds. Hypothermia can set in really quick, even in the middle of the summer, with some of our temperature changes we have around here. It doesn’t have to be below freezing to get hypothermia. It can be 50 degrees with a strong breeze when you’re wet and that’s all it takes.”

On the flip side, bring sun protection — a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen — to try to prevent sun exposure and dehydration.

One of the most important things to bring is a good supply of food and water. Taylor said you should always carry at least 24 hours’ worth of food, and bring twice the amount of water you think you’ll need. Water filters can be handy to refill at water sources when you’re out hiking.

Finally, always be prepared to wait if you need help.

It can take hours for rescuers to respond, find and extract a hiker who found their way off the beaten path — and that’s when the hiker isn’t injured, Taylor said. Getting to the trailhead alone can take 45 minutes to an hour with rescuers coming from all over the county to help, and some even coming from neighboring counties.

Then if someone is uninjured but has been hiking for about three hours, it could take rescuers four hours just to get to that person. Then it’s another four hours to get out of the woods. When a person is injured, that time can be doubled or even tripled, depending on the severity of the injury and the location of the hiker.

Most of those responding are volunteers, something that gets harder and harder to come by, Taylor said.

“It’s difficult to recruit and retain people, especially when people are having to pay out of their own pocket to do this,” he said. “We estimated it may cost $2,000 to be an effective member of a search and rescue team when it comes to your clothing and your gear. None of that is paid for by the team or the department, that’s all paid for out of pocket.”

It’s not just a money issue, either.

“It’s very time consuming for our volunteers,” Taylor said. “They give up a lot of their personal lives, especially, you know, middle of the night, time with family, time off work and holidays. Labor Day weekend, Memorial Day weekend are two of our busiest weekends and that’s time that our members aren’t getting to spend with their families and relax and enjoy it like everyone else.”

Taylor encouraged anyone who is interested in joining the rescue squad to reach out to a member or on social media.