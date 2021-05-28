Report: Fleeing Marion driver has car trouble

Car trouble foiled a Marion woman's attempt to run from the law, authorities said Friday.

Capt. Jason Grindstaff of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessie Diane Compton, 38, address listed as Harveys Trail in Marion, with fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop for a red light and speeding.

At 6:47 p.m. on Monday, May 24, Grindstaff was sitting at the traffic light at the intersection of N.C. 226 South and U.S. 221 South, when a Subaru sped through the intersection, ignoring a red light, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Grindstaff pursued the vehicle onto U.S. 221 South and Interstate 40 through Old Fort, where other deputies and Old Fort police officers joined the chase.

While traveling up Old Fort mountain, the suspect’s Subaru began having mechanical problems and came to a stop off the side of the road.

The driver, identified as Compton, was taken into custody at the scene.

A court official set bond at $15,000.