Remembering Sept. 11 2001

We asked readers to share their thoughts. Here are the responses we received:
Stephanie Davis, Marion I remember being in my 10th-grade English class when a teacher came fumbling through the door with a TV cart and frantically telling us what happened as she turned the news on. As the class sat there in awe and disbelief, we watched the second airplane hit the tower. At this point the class is filled with sniffles and I can remember the feeling of how devastated I was when I realized the “black dots” falling from several places of the buildings were people jumping out the windows. As I sit here and type the short memory recall, I still fight the tears back when thinking about it.
Frank Romanelli, Nebo Every moment of that day will be etched in my memory forever. I watched the tragedy from a foreign country. Myself, and two other Americans were attending a board meeting in a conference room at the Hotel de Louvre in Paris, France. About 3:30 p.m. Paris time the manager of the hotel came to the room and whispered something to the person running the meeting. He was French. I noticed he looked quite agitated but kept on. Thinking something of a personal nature had happened I asked if he was OK.
He then said something terrible was taking place in New York. We turned on CNN and saw the tragedy unfold. We three Americans immediately left the meeting to reach our own rooms to call our loved ones. We ended up having to stay in Paris another five days as flights to the US were very restricted. It was mass confusion by the airlines as people were double and triple booking flights.
I’ll never forget the kindness and empathy on the part of Parisians to us. Any American who’s been to Paris knows that’s unusual. When we finally did get a flight the airport was like a military zone. Special forces troops were seizing and blowing up any unattended baggage. I had the pleasure of sitting next to a WWII vet whose last visit to France was on D-Day. That is another story.
Bill Tammeus, former Kansas City Star columnist and past president of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
The North Carolina residents whose family members were murdered on 9/11 include my sister, Barbara Fyfe, and her husband, Dr. James A. Fyfe, then of Durham, now of Cape Cod.
Their son, my nephew, Karleton D. B. Fyfe, was a passenger on the first plane to smash into the World Trade Center. At the time, he was living in suburban Boston, was a bond analyst for John Hancock, was married, was the father of a 19-month-old son and had just learned that his wife, Haven, was expecting their second child. That child, Parker, was born in May 2002 and, of course, has never met his father.
I tell the story of the many traumas 9/11 visited on our extended family in my new book, Love, Loss and Endurance: A 9/11 Story of Resilience and Hope in an Age of Anxiety (https://amzn.to/3ltRBn5). The book also explores how people get drawn into extremism and what we can do to unplug radicalism of various kinds.
My hope is that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be a time to recommit ourselves to peace, even as Afghanistan itself, training site of the terrorists who pulled off 9/11, falls into chaos once more. Only a peaceful future there and elsewhere would honor the memory of Karleton and the nearly 3,000 others who perished on that malevolent day 20 year ago.
Harriet J Foster, CTE Business / IT Educator
All my ninth-graders had finally gotten settled for class to begin at East McDowell Junior High. Then a call came to my lab from Mrs. Ann Mabry to put my TV on immediately.
Just seconds after I did we all watched the second plane hit the other tower.
For weeks we kept the TVs on to keep up with the news.
Year after year, I would stand in the exact same spot, and we would say the Pledge of Allegiance. Then we would remember, and discuss the present day updates.