Remembering Sept. 11 2001

We asked readers to share their thoughts. Here are the responses we received:

Stephanie Davis, Marion I remember being in my 10th-grade English class when a teacher came fumbling through the door with a TV cart and frantically telling us what happened as she turned the news on. As the class sat there in awe and disbelief, we watched the second airplane hit the tower. At this point the class is filled with sniffles and I can remember the feeling of how devastated I was when I realized the “black dots” falling from several places of the buildings were people jumping out the windows. As I sit here and type the short memory recall, I still fight the tears back when thinking about it.

Frank Romanelli, Nebo Every moment of that day will be etched in my memory forever. I watched the tragedy from a foreign country. Myself, and two other Americans were attending a board meeting in a conference room at the Hotel de Louvre in Paris, France. About 3:30 p.m. Paris time the manager of the hotel came to the room and whispered something to the person running the meeting. He was French. I noticed he looked quite agitated but kept on. Thinking something of a personal nature had happened I asked if he was OK.