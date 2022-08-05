Proposed: Old Fort Finishing dam removal

Here is the narrative from the report in the Northern Basin plan:

Originally constructed to support mill operations, the mill is no longer in operation and the dam and powerhouse are no longer functional for their original purpose without significant rehabilitation.

Removing this dam would help re-connect the Catawba River to many of its headwater streams above the dam. This would expand access to cooler refugia in headwater stream reaches, which will be important as cold-water species migrate upstream because of anthropogenic climate change. The Catawba River near Old Fort supports healthy trout populations and populations of Brook floater (Alasmidonta varicose) mussels, and the dam is a significant barrier to aquatic species passage.

Removal may open recreational opportunities as Old Fort continues to develop resources that promote it as a recreational gateway. Currently, there are canoe launches below the Joseph McDowell Greenway and at Greenlee Park, in Marion.

Development of new upstream launch sites would help connect and promote paddling between Old Fort and Marion. Currently, there are not warning sign that there is a lowhead dam and paddlers/tubers are at risk of floating over the dam into a potentially dangerous hydraulic created by the dam.

The project challenges include owner outreach and willingness, physical site access logistics, which are complicated by the interstate, and invasive species (kudzu) management. It is expected that some bank restoration work should be planned, particularly along with the taller left bank.

Sediment removal from behind the dam could be placed on the left floodplain between the powerhouse and I-40. The dammed tributary on the river right upstream of the dam should be investigated to rule out water quality issues from outfall or other erosion.

The site was visited by NCWRC with Catawba Riverkeeper and Wildland Engineering staff in February 2022. NCWRC staff are looking into biological information pertaining to this area and assessing how they would prioritize the removal regarding other regional opportunities.

Initial contacts with the landowner show some promise of landowner granting access for removal.