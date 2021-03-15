Positive cases top 4,800 locally

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,829 positive cases. There have been 41,142 tests conducted, 36,266 negative results and 47 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 68 individuals in quarantine, 4,685 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.4%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community. Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.