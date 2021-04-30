Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
Marion ranks No. 1 as the most popular hotspot in the United States for people looking to purchase a vacation home, according to a new online …
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
A deputy checking on a call about suspicious activity at 3 a.m. was welcomed into a Marion home where he found a man sitting in a chair with a…
Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Daniel Hensley, 37, address listed as Spruce Pine, with possessio…
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged the following five suspects in a motor-vehicle-theft-related case:
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in the car with her son on the night of the shooting.
Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Conley Boggs, 39, address listed as Rockhouse Road in Marion, with …
Juana Tobar Ortega, who has been living at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro since May 2017 to avoid being deported, has returned to her home in Asheboro, Siembra NC, an immigration advocacy group, said Tuesday.
