Pope Francis released from hospital after colon surgery

ROME — Pope Francis has been released from hospital and is back in the Vatican, 10 days after undergoing colon surgery, a Vatican spokesman said on Wednesday.

The head of the Catholic Church was operated on in the Gemelli University Hospital, north of Rome.

He had a part of his colon removed in the scheduled July 4 surgery to address a painful bowel disease known as symptomatic diverticular stenosis.

Before returning to the Vatican, the 84-year-old pontiff stopped at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major and expressed his gratitude for the successful surgery in front of an icon of the Virgin Mary, the Holy See said.

According to Vatican News, it was Pope Francis’ first stay in the hospital since the beginning of his pontificate in 2013. One of his predecessors, John Paul II, who was pope from 1979 until 2005, was operated on 10 times at the clinic.