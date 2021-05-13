Pope accepts resignation of Polish bishop accused of abuse cover-up

WARSAW — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the bishop of the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, Jan Tyrawa, over alleged negligence in the face of sex abuse accusations against priests subordinate to him, a Vatican diplomat said on Wednesday.

Tyrawa tendered his resignation after the end of a Vatican investigation, which looked into accusations of the sexual abuse of minors committed by priests in Tyrawa's diocese, papal Nuncio Salvatore Pennacchio wrote in a statement.

An interim administrator of the diocese has been appointed in place of the outgoing bishop.

In late March, the Vatican punished two other Polish bishops for the same reason.

Following investigations, Slawoj Leszek Glodz, archbishop emeritus of the Gdansk archdiocese, and Edward Janiak, former bishop of Kalisz, have been ordered to live outside of their dioceses and were banned from participating in any public religious celebrations or lay gatherings there.

Late last year, a now-deceased Polish cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz was also symbolically penalized for his role in sex abuse scandals.

All three had to donate to a Church-run foundation that supports sex abuse victims.

The problem of sex abuse within the Polish Catholic church, including of minors, returned to the spotlight in recent years following a series of TV documentaries and media reports about abuse and cover-up attempts.