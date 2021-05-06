Pop-up Jewish deli aims for permanent home in Charlotte

Clement's popular deli and bakery food, which sold out in 10 minutes on Friday at Temple Israel, had set up shop at Free Range Brewing and other businesses.

"The people just lining up to purchase our stuff has been overwhelming supportive," Woociker said in a recent video post. "What Rob and I are really passionate about is for it to be employee owned."

Clement said he wants to "change not only the perception of Jewish culture in the South but help change our industry for the better for the long-term."

The deli plans

The no-frills deli and bakery will be for take-out only, serving breakfast and lunch, Clement previously told the Observer. He said he's narrowed in on a north Charlotte site and plans to open in late October. Clement declined to identify the site.

"We realize that the operation needs to be bigger because catering will be a big part of what we do," Clement said.

Meshugganah could hire about 20 employees.

Some of the food will be Kosher style and Kosher products will be for sale.

The menu will include pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, challah, brisket, pickles, and black and white cookies, plus the addition of bagels and full meals to-go for holidays.