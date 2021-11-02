 Skip to main content
Pisgah Forest in WNC counties
The forest lies in parts of 12 counties in western North Carolina. In descending order they are Transylvania, McDowell, Haywood, Madison, Caldwell, Burke, Yancey, Buncombe, Avery, Mitchell, Henderson and Watauga counties.

-- Wikipedia

