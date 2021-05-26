Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
McDowell Lady Titans head basketball coach Jennifer Kinninger has resigned, MHS Principal Edwin Spivey said Monday.
Patrick “Duke” Hill is no stranger to McDowell County, having moved here when he was 7-years old.
Two Marion women are accused of abusing a child, authorities said Friday.
Over the nearly 50 years that McDowell High School has been in existence, there have been many talented and decorated female athletes wear a L…
A travel site reports that as Americans are getting heavier, airlines may have to revisit how much cargo each plane is carrying for safety's sake.
A Marion man has been charged following a fire earlier this month that destroyed a home and killed a dog, authorities said Monday.
A Marion man faces drug and gun charges after attempting to avoid a license checkpoint, authorities said Friday.
A couple on the run from local drug charges for weeks is in the McDowell County jail after being apprehended earlier this month in Atlanta.
McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services have made the decision to close the mass vaccination site for COVID-19 at Grace Commu…
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray an…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.