Patterson School could become facility for troubled teens

An organization that provides residential facilities for teenagers who have been in trouble with the law has expressed interest in leasing the Patterson School in Lenoir.
Eckerd Connects, which is based in Florida, wrote a letter of intent expressing interest in leasing the Patterson School to operate a 40-bed residential program for boys ages 13-17 who have "exhibited delinquent behaviors in their home, school and community."
Eckerd contracts with the N.C. Department of Public Safety's Juvenile Justice Division and has operated in North Carolina since 1977, the letter said. Eckerd currently provides treatment, counseling, education and training services at four residential centers in North Carolina, including one in Boomer.
Eckerd expressed interest in leasing Patterson's Weise Dorm, Hickory Hall, Van Noppen Hall, Stoney Hall and Chester Hall, along with two residential homes and green space near Weise Dorm.
Eckerd approached the Patterson School Foundation's board of trustees, later sent the letter of intent, and executives have toured the campus, said Janet Spoon, the board's secretary and treasurer.
When asked if the facility would be a reform school, she said, "I guess you could call it a reform school. That's an old term. It's more like a developmental school for people who need a little extra help."
In an emailed statement, David Hardesty, vice president of operations for Eckerd, wrote that "this concept is in the very early exploratory stages with no definitive plans at this time. Eckerd Connects wants the community to be an active partner in the process should there be an interest in a possible future project."
Spoon said she is in favor of the project.
"Patterson is a school. It was built to be a school, and that's what it should be," she said.
Liza Plaster, another board member, said there is a difference of opinion among board members about what should happen to the campus. She and others feel that having the juvenile facility there could discourage people from touring the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center, which is on the Patterson School campus next to where the facility would be.
"We've loved, for the five years that I've been on the board, having workshops and dinners and concerts and classes of all kinds (at the school) before the COVID hit, and being open to our community," she said. "But the three of us who are the Happy Valley board members, ... we feel that a (facility for troubled teenagers) is not going to be an inviting asset of that campus."