Patterson School could become facility for troubled teens

In an emailed statement, David Hardesty, vice president of operations for Eckerd, wrote that "this concept is in the very early exploratory stages with no definitive plans at this time. Eckerd Connects wants the community to be an active partner in the process should there be an interest in a possible future project."

Spoon said she is in favor of the project.

"Patterson is a school. It was built to be a school, and that's what it should be," she said.

Liza Plaster, another board member, said there is a difference of opinion among board members about what should happen to the campus. She and others feel that having the juvenile facility there could discourage people from touring the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center, which is on the Patterson School campus next to where the facility would be.

"We've loved, for the five years that I've been on the board, having workshops and dinners and concerts and classes of all kinds (at the school) before the COVID hit, and being open to our community," she said. "But the three of us who are the Happy Valley board members, ... we feel that a (facility for troubled teenagers) is not going to be an inviting asset of that campus."