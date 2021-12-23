Past Angel Tree recipient inspired to help others

Matthews resident Elizabeth McNiel wants people to know that giving to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program changes lives. It did for her.

Six years ago, McNiel applied for the Christmas program that provides gifts for families in need after she said she lost everything fighting for custody of three of her grandchildren. Christmas is supposed to be the best day of the year, she said at the time, and that’s what she wanted for her grandkids.

“I was really not seeing a way out at that point. I didn’t have any support system,” McNiel said in a recent interview with the Observer.

The Angel Tree program lifted “the weight of the world” off from her, she said.

At the time, McNiel was working two jobs to support her family that included the grandchildren then ages 2, 3 and 7, and two teen sons. She had dropped out of nursing school, got evicted and lost her car, The Observer reported at the time. They’d just moved from a Grier Heights duplex into a three-bedroom Matthews home but didn’t have furniture to fill it.