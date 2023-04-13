From the international celebration of Grand Carnivale to the dazzling holiday light displays of WinterFest, there is always a reason to visit Carowinds every season.

As the park celebrates “50 years of Carolina fun" in 2023, guests will find plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, a nighttime spectacular, and special seasonal events. Guests will always find something fun going on at Carowinds during year-round operation with a lineup of special seasonal events for everyone in the family.

New attractions and returning seasonal favorites will give Carowinds guests something special to experience nearly every week. At the center of the 50th anniversary celebration will be the all-new Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation. This area introduces five new themed attractions as well as retheming an existing ride, for a total of six rides, opening in spring 2023.

An overview of seasonal events at Carowinds:

Grand Carnivale (June 24-July 9): This international festival showcases how the world kicks up its heels at the day-to-night, larger-than-life international celebration. Enjoy high-energy live music, delicious international food, lively games, and unique crafts at Grand Carnivale.

The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16-Oct. 29): The Great Pumpkin Fest offers one-of-a-kind Halloween family friendly and event-exclusive entertainment throughout the park. During this special event, guests can celebrate the season, with just a speck of spooky, alongside the PEANUTS Gang and discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

SCarowinds (select nights, Sept. 15-Oct. 29): SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. Guests will come face to face with their fears and monsters nightly as they brave Carowinds’ tantalizing experiences, including spine-chilling scare zones, mazes and ominous shows. Specialized foods and themed adult beverages are created to further enhance the already immersive experience. Guests also can revel in select attractions open during SCarowinds and enjoy exclusive photo opportunities.

WinterFest (select nights, Nov. 20, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024): Holiday cheer will fill Carowinds as WinterFest returns. Savor the season with a festive ambience and fun holiday activities at the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds with holiday light displays replete with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages, and select attractions. The WinterFest Wonderland Parade, a nightly Christmas parade, includes lavishly decorated floats, festive music and performers.

To learn more about these experiences, visit www.carowinds.com/events and the park’s social media channels.