Panthers punt kicker after 1 game

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with kicker Ryan Santoso, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers acquired Santoso last month via a trade with the New York Giants just before parting ways with Joey Slye.

Had Santoso stayed on the roster for at least two games, the Panthers would have to give up a seventh-round pick in exchange for him. Because he only played in one game, the Panthers will keep that pick.

The Panthers have also signed Zane Gonzalez off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Santoso won the job over Slye in the Panthers’ final preseason game.

When asked last week a few days before the game what he needed to do to solidify himself as the Panthers’ permanent kicker, Santoso said he planned to focus on the present.

“I just need to be me and do my thing,” Santoso told the Observer. “I’ve been supported ever since I got here to do the best that I can do. Everyone is putting me in a great situation, so I don’t need to think too much about the conditions of the trade.

“I just want to do well for this team.”