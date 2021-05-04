Panthers add depth, talent with 11 draft picks

There was movement, early and often. Wheeling and dealing picks, adding on and moving back.
First-year general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule set a record for the number of trades in a single draft weekend, and the 11 players taken tied the most in team history, only matching the 1995 season when the team was being built from scratch and far surpassing the team average of 6.2.
The Panthers have good players and a framework to build on, but this is the second year of this team being rebuilt. A different kind of scratch. Turnover is to be expected, and in this draft, the team added competition and much-needed depth to multiple positions.
The fact that Fitterer, who spent almost two decades with the Seattle Seahawks, an organization known for trading back, and Rhule picked up more draft picks wasn't a surprise. And it certainly wasn't all on the GM, although Rhule referred to him as "masterful" in his dealing. Rhule and his son, Bryant, recently went on a fishing trip in Florida with Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, who is known for believing in moving back and picking up more draft picks.
Fishing trips or not, from the first pick to the last, the Panthers felt that they stuck to the draft board and their plan, despite many top players getting picked in spots Carolina previously occupied. It worked in some cases with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard dropping to the Panthers at No. 126 when they would have taken him at No. 109, with a helpful nudge from Rhule's wife, Julie, to pick Hubbard. There were also good players who could have helped this team passed up.
"Coming into Year 2 of where we are, we saw a lot of good players on the board that we liked, and so we weren't going to pass on a player we are really convicted on," Rhule said. "But if you're sitting there and there are two or three players you know can help you, and you have a chance to trade back and know you're still going to get one of those, (you do it)."
It was Rhule and Fitterer coming together, each had plenty of praise for the other, that led to the history-making class. Their plan coming to fruition.
When looking at the players added as a whole, a year after taking seven defensive players, it's clear that the Panthers did focus on helping their new quarterback, Sam Darnold. Two offensive linemen, two wide receivers, a running back and a tight end. If we're going through and checking off the list of needs for the team to address in order to support Darnold, well, pretty much everything was taken care of, including signing an additional guard, Grambling's David Moore, after the draft concluded.