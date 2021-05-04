Panthers add depth, talent with 11 draft picks

There was movement, early and often. Wheeling and dealing picks, adding on and moving back.

First-year general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule set a record for the number of trades in a single draft weekend, and the 11 players taken tied the most in team history, only matching the 1995 season when the team was being built from scratch and far surpassing the team average of 6.2.

The Panthers have good players and a framework to build on, but this is the second year of this team being rebuilt. A different kind of scratch. Turnover is to be expected, and in this draft, the team added competition and much-needed depth to multiple positions.

The fact that Fitterer, who spent almost two decades with the Seattle Seahawks, an organization known for trading back, and Rhule picked up more draft picks wasn't a surprise. And it certainly wasn't all on the GM, although Rhule referred to him as "masterful" in his dealing. Rhule and his son, Bryant, recently went on a fishing trip in Florida with Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, who is known for believing in moving back and picking up more draft picks.