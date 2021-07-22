Orchard hosts book signing on Saturday

The Orchard at Altapass welcomes Amazon bestselling author Rebecca Warner for a book-signing event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In her emotional new novel, “My Dad My Dog,” Rebecca weaves her own powerful caregiving experiences into the heartwarming tale of a journey that a man with Alzheimer’s and an elderly dog are destined to take together.

Beyond chronicling the unlikely friendship of a sweet-natured war hero and an elderly Black Lab, Warner’s narrative also sheds light on the real-life challenges faced by the 16 million Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers who provide $232 billion in unpaid labor in the U.S. each year.

Celebrating their contributions, and shedding light on those challenges, Warner offers a story of humor, warmth, family and personal growth.

Rebecca is the author of the two-time award-winning political thriller, “Moral Infidelity,” as well as “Doubling Back to Love,” which was included in the popular 10-novel anthology, “Peace Love & Romance.” Her third book, “He’s Just a Man,” is a self-help book for women seeking healthy romantic relationships. Rebecca and her husband of 33 years, Jason, live in Asheville with their feisty blue heeler, Chance.

Join Rebecca Warner in the red barn where she’ll be reading excerpts, signing her books and inviting comments and conversation. Visitors are welcome to bring their copies for signature or to purchase them at the event. This is the first book signing of the season. Three more are planned for later this month and into the early fall. Visit the website at https://altapassorchard.org for information, dates and times.