You, as well as I, understand the adage “There’s nothing so constant as change.” Mercy! I wish this observation weren’t so accurate; however, for some time now, I’ve been a first-hand witness to its truth, as, probably, have many of you.

Truly. I hardly recognize the world in which I live today. When I began this column some time ago, I announced my intent, hopefully to amuse, tender a thought worth thinking, assist remembrances, and stay away from the controversial topics others smarter than I would discuss. Whoa! Can’t play ostrich and hide my head in the sand forever; however, when I found myself yelling at the TV as I watched the evening news, I soon recognized that something was terribly out of kilter.

I won’t remind you of my age, however, I’ve been around a considerable while. I remember how mad I used to get at my paternal grandmother when, as I child, I would ask her age, and her regular response, accompanied by a giggle, was “I’m sixteen.” Ha! I left sixteen decades ago; however, I do now understand the sensitivity surrounding admitting one’s ages past 50. OK. So I’ve lived awhile: should mean I know more, have seen more, and understand more than the so-called “average bear.” NOT!

Over lunch recently, a friend, retired also but younger than I, and I admitted we hardly recognized today’s world. School students can’t read cursive since cursive writing isn’t now taught in NC schools. English grammar isn’t taught; COVID has put all schools/children at a huge educational disadvantage since 2020; trades such as auto mechanics, carpentry, etc., aren’t taught, although trade instruction is critical for many students since all aren’t destined for college. What has happened to school systems that appear to ignore true purpose: to educate so students can move forward, either into the work world or into college?

Then! Here we are facing the devastating repercussions should our “beloved” government default on its debts, which would leave many senior citizens penniless, to say nothing of other serious results.

How did we get to this point? Carl Sandburg’s poem “Four Preludes to Playthings of the Wind” comes to mind. It’s a beautiful, poignant, terribly predictive poem I used to teach to my American literature classes. However, in those years, the poem’s message was somewhat less poignant that it is today. In the first stanza, the persona says “My grandmother, Yesterday, is gone./What of it? Let the dead be dead.” Sandburg goes on in the second stanza to say “We are the greatest city,/the greatest nation,/nothing like us ever was.”

However, the disturbingly observant poem goes on to say that while “the greatest nation” went on and “felt good about itself,” the rats and lizards and crows (all scavengers) began to pay attention: the invaders, wrongs, errant decisions, failure to deal with reality, whatever symbolizes what could go wrong in a nation not paying attention to itself, began to creep in. In the fourth and final stanza, Sandburg says there is nothing remaining and “… even the writing of the rat footprints tells us nothing, nothing at all/about the greatest city, the greatest nation … where … men … and women warbled: Nothing like us ever was.”

I don’t know about you, but this poem rings too true for my comfort level. How do we counter?

Local and national elections, etc. don’t seem to mean much anymore. Do citizens have any other options? If you figure it out, please let me know.