Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is an intense film about intense subjects like the splitting of the atom and nuclear war. To watch the film is to come to an understanding of many things. First and foremost, if you have not seen the movie yet, be sure to go. Watch the film in a theater which has good sound because it is edited superbly. The film is a technological tribute to an immense technological invention which changed the course of world affairs.

Nolan’s biopic is sweeping. It flows quickly. The acting is phenomenal. One almost feels as if traveling with Oppenheimer’s mind as he is working through his thoughts and navigating his own life and the life of an emerging atomic world. It is engaging on many fronts.

One of the first things the film brings to light is the massive complexity of the project to theorize, build and secure the “gadget” as it was called. Oppenheimer is the senior scientist and civilian leader of the project, and like a military general, must balance ideas and egos. The movie shows his diligence and concern to do so. It also shows something many may not know, but should be suspected, that scientists wrestled with the idea of actually using any workable bomb to end the Second World War against Japan. Oppenheimer believed an atomic weapon could help end the Second World War and be a deterrent to further wars and remains in favor of the bomb’s use. He did have later concerns about how atomic energy should be regulated. The film does a good job of showing the moral and ethical ambiguities of using such a breakthrough weapon.

Next, the film keys on Oppenheimer’s personal life. This is where Nolan is at his best as director and storyteller. There were struggles at home and issues of infidelity. Similar to individuals who garner great fame, he struggled with what to do after leaving the Manhattan Project after the war. He struggled with fame and how it changed his life. There are a few telling scenes throughout the film which show him dealing, like the rest of us, with darkness and doubt. He also must deal with betrayal.

A big thread through the entire movie is the character of the man and how he tried to stay true to his beliefs while holding on to control of his research. Moreover, he continues to be concerned about an emerging nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union. As someone thrust into the limelight of science and politics, he is forced to deal with the “glad handers” who wanted things from him. Some of these individuals slighted him for political gain while paying public tribute to him. These episodes in the film are simply telling about the man.

Toward the end of “Oppenheimer,” the film shifts to a discussion about how atomic energy is to be regulated and the usefulness in making more atomic weapons. One leaves the cinema thinking about North Korea recently launching missiles into the ocean near Japan, whether the world will accept supposedly “clean” radiated water following the tsunami in that country a few years ago, and how atomic cleanup continues in places like Hanford, Washington. Estimates are that the work along the Columbia River there will continue for more than 50 years from the amount of plutonium production during the war and after.

Part of the film’s genius is not to take sides, but to tell the story of the race for atomic bomb production and the ambiguities, both personal and collective, which resulted from such a challenge. Viewers further see how the question of the control of this new energy evolved in its infancy as the Cold War takes shape between the United States and the Soviet Union. To be sure, it was a confusing and dangerous time.

Some viewers question why there are no scenes from the attack on Pearl Harbor or of the dropping of the original bombs in the film. Maybe because the movie is showing in Japan. At present, there are diverse amounts of reactions to the film by the Japanese people themselves. Nolan and the producers made a good decision to focus on the threads they did and not pour in too many plot lines.

One leaves the film knowing primarily two things. First, it took incredible men and women to develop the technology which eventually helped to end a war. While historians and civilians alike will argue whether or not the bombs should have been dropped, we didn’t live then and have the benefit of understanding the horrors of it all in retrospect. Conversely, American soldiers stationed in Europe in the summer of ’45 knew their next stop was invading Japan, where school teachers were training students with sharpened bamboo rods to face them. Furthermore, American intelligence underestimated the number of Japanese military divisions awaiting them. Casualties would have been enormous through a land invasion of Japan. There is no doubt the decision to drop the bomb was a watershed in world history.

Finally, the film gets to the personal — that life is a struggle. We fall and we rise. Character is all. As Mr. Oppenheimer succeeded in his life, there were also things he wished could have gone another way. He never regretted the use of the bomb being dropped, but also saw the horrors in the new weaponry. What a mammoth issue to live with? Nolan’s film truly makes him human.