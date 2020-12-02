Scott Hollifield: Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The McDowell News

A lot has changed since I started at The McDowell News more than 30 years ago – changes in the world, changes in the community and changes in the newspaper itself.
When I began, the paper was produced by a colorful crowd of more than 30 people, gathering news, selling ads and trying not to stab each other with X-Acto knives as we trimmed copy, waxed it and placed it on the page.
Today, it’s a much different process. We’re still in that old building on Logan Street (although most of us are working remotely during the pandemic), but the colorful crowd onsite has shrunk to less than 10. The tools have changed from X-Acto knives and waxers to computers and iPhones.
But one thing hasn't changed: People in our community want their local news and we remain here to give it to them. Other newspapers have come and gone. The nearest TV station rarely comes down the mountain anymore. But we, your neighbors who all live in this community, are here, working six, sometimes seven days a week.
And today we are asking for your help. If you are not a digital subscriber to The McDowell News online, we ask that you give us a look. We’re running a special deal through the holidays – 1$ per month for five months for total access - to see if it’s something you want. You’ll get the full website, not cut off after a certain number of free stories read. You’ll get the e-edition, which is the entire newspaper just as the print edition looks but on a crisp, clear PDF.
We’re also shooting more video and asking for video contributions, which you will be able to pull up on your phone or digital device.
All that for $5 for five months, the cost of one craft beer, which is also a change from when I started more than 30 years ago. These deals change often, so click on over now.
People get their news from all kinds of sources these days. But in small communities like ours, it’s still the hometown newspaper that can be trusted.
These are tough times. Even before the pandemic, newspapers like ours were trying to compete in the digital age. We’re still here trying, at least for now. Help us out and give a digital subscription a try. Click here to learn more.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News.
