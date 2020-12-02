Scott Hollifield: Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The McDowell News

A lot has changed since I started at The McDowell News more than 30 years ago – changes in the world, changes in the community and changes in the newspaper itself.

When I began, the paper was produced by a colorful crowd of more than 30 people, gathering news, selling ads and trying not to stab each other with X-Acto knives as we trimmed copy, waxed it and placed it on the page.

Today, it’s a much different process. We’re still in that old building on Logan Street (although most of us are working remotely during the pandemic), but the colorful crowd onsite has shrunk to less than 10. The tools have changed from X-Acto knives and waxers to computers and iPhones.

But one thing hasn't changed: People in our community want their local news and we remain here to give it to them. Other newspapers have come and gone. The nearest TV station rarely comes down the mountain anymore. But we, your neighbors who all live in this community, are here, working six, sometimes seven days a week.

