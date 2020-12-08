Scott Atlas has quit, but can’t scrub the blood off his hands

Another time, when Atlas tweeted that masks were not effective in slowing the spread of the virus - directly contradicting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - Twitter removed Atlas’ lie because, according to a Twitter spokesman, it “was in violation of our COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy.” But Atlas had other ways to get his message out, like sitting for an interview on Russia’s RT network on the eve of the presidential election.

And his most infamous claim - that the virus would be curbed if only 25 percent of the population is allowed to get infected - was denounced by one prominent infectious disease expert as “the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience,” a prescription for more needless deaths. And speaking of needless deaths, that toll has now topped 267,000. On Atlas’ last day on the job, more than 1,000 Americans died. That’s double the number of Americans who died each day during the Civil War.

In his resignation letter, Atlas said that “my advice was always focused on minimizing the harms,” whereas in truth he violated the Hippocratic oath that (in its origin language) compels doctors to “utterly reject harm and mischief.”

Leave it to Trump to sideline Anthony Fauci and bring in a guy who commits malpractice. Atlas may be gone - and his boss will soon follow (escorted from the building, if necessary) - but neither will ever able to scrub the blood from his hands.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com