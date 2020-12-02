More North Carolina books for gift giving

Rachel Lance’s “In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine” recounts her struggle to determine how and why the crew of the Confederate submarine HL Hunley died in Charleston harbor.

There are two possibilities for sports fans. “Larry Miller Time: The Story of the Lost Legend Who Sparked the Tar Heel Dynasty” by Stephen Demorest is about one of Dean Smith’s earliest and best basketball recruits.

In “Marching Toward Madness: How to Save the Games You Always Loved,” John LeBar and Allen Paul examine the risks of losing college sports as we know and love them.

“UNC A to Z: What Every Tar Heel Needs to Know about the First State University” by Cecelia Moore and Nicholas Graham is a readable, entertaining, and authoritative encyclopedia of information about everything UNC.

“Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina” by James Leloudis and Robert Korstad tells the story of race and voting rights, from the end of the Civil War until the present day.

“A Warren Court of Our Own” by Mark Davis compares the U.S. Supreme Court of Earl Warren with the N.C. Supreme Court led by Jim Exum.

There are many more, but I promise, no more holiday book lists — for now.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sunday 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 p.m. on UNC-TV.