Letter writers to McDowell school board: Mandate masks to protect students, staff, families

Editor’s note: The following are letters sent to the McDowell County Board of Education and copied to The McDowell News for publication.
Simplest measure is mandating masks
We can all agree that in person learning for our kids is essential for their growth, development, and education. Virtual learning does not work for everyone, and puts a heavy burden on parents (especially those whom work full time). Not to mention the struggle for those who do not have easy access to broadband internet. The responsibility of ensuring that our schools remain open and operate safely is on the board.
How do we keep our schools open and operating amidst a growing and changing pandemic? By ensuring that the proper mitigation measures are in place to safeguard students and staff, and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The easiest and simplest measure we can adopt to achieve this goal is mandating masks in the classroom for all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks slow down, and even prevent the spread of COVID-19. The science is very clear on this, and the effectiveness of face coverings has been proven time and time again. Masks also aide in keeping more kids in the classroom. According to CDC guidance; if everyone in the classroom is wearing a mask, and a student ends up getting COVID then only that child is required to quarantine. If that child is not wearing a mask then everyone in his/her close proximity must follow quarantine protocols. Thus, mandating masks keeps more kids in the classroom.
We need to all humble ourselves and listen to what the scientists and medical experts are saying. If my car breaks down I seek the help and advice from a mechanic to solve the problem, not a politician. The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated, “All students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use).”
I urge the board to be proactive and change your minds in regards to enacting a mask mandate for our schools. Hazard mitigation is always way better than hazard response. The majority of school districts in our surrounding area have reversed their original decision of not having a mask mandate in light of both cases of COVID clusters, and new data coming from the state. Let’s follow the data, follow the science, and keep our children and teachers safe. Remember that inaction is tantamount to culpability. The health and welfare of our kids is on ya’ll’s shoulders.
Robert Cordle
Marion
Masks or back to remote instruction?
With the exponential rise in COVID cases over the last two weeks, I have one simple question for each of you.
Would you prefer masked face to face instruction or a return to remote instruction?
We are dealing with a variant that is up to 1000x more contagious that what we dealt with last year. Without taking every proven precaution, we’ll most likely experience exponential infection increases once school begins, potentially driving us towards a remote instruct environment.
Keep in mind, many of these children go home to an elderly or immunocompromised family member.
Are you comfortable not taking every step you can to protect those family members?
In my opinion, giving children the option to choose to wear a mask is short sighted and sends a clear message, to those paying attention, that appeasing voters is more important that prioritizing the health of your students and staff.
I ask that you reconsider your current decision and make proper masking required for all staff and students for face to face instruction.
Thank you for your leadership and commitment to our students and staff.
Chris Revis
Marion
It is urgent we follow guidelines
I am writing in regard to the board's discussion relative to the masking policy at McDowell County schools.
It has been with great frustration that I have watched the number of McDowell County residents testing positive for COVID rise consistently for the last few weeks. Currently, the McDowell County 7 day rolling average is almost 33 cases per day, with a 14 day positivity rate of 23.6%, statistics that were last reached around January 20, 2021.
According to the CDC, children are less likely to develop severe COVID disease or to need hospitalization than adults. But currently, the number of children hospitalized with COVID in the country is rising precipitously, probably due to the Delta variant, and is higher than it was at the peak of the worst surge in January, 2021.
We also know that after having had COVID, some children develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). There are reports of more than 4400 children throughout the US who have developed this syndrome.
To me, it is urgent that we follow health providers guidelines in keeping our school children safe. From research, we know that masking prevents the spread of disease, as evidenced by this study recently discussed in the media regarding our own state:
"In late June, a report by two Duke University scientists who reviewed data from March through June 2021 in 100 school districts and 14 charter schools in North Carolina found that wearing masks effectively prevented the transmission of the virus in schools and on buses even without physical distancing. Jul 24, 2021".
Due to the increasing number of COVID cases in our county, the increasing number of children being hospitalized, and the known effectiveness of mask wearing, I urge you and the Board of Education to adopt a policy of required mask wearing for all students, staff, and people entering your buildings. I'm certain that you want the best possible health outcomes for all of our school citizens and I think masking is one way to help achieve that goal.
Nancy Oliver Wanamaker
Nebo
It could be life-saving for some
Thanks to Terry English and Amy Moomaw for voting to protect our public school students and staff by requiring masks during this dangerous and difficult time, fighting the COVID pandemic. To the rest of your, WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?
It seems that politics is more important to you than the safety of our school children and staff. It seems that the lunacy that made disgraceful Donald Trump the President of the United States is helping guide your vote. After all, Trump said he wouldn't wear a mask, so many in his crazy cult decided they'd do the same--and many also won't get vaccinated!
As much as I know it is an inconvenience and a little uncomfortable for everyone to wear a mask and to keep them on children, it's also important and could be life-saving for some. Shame on those of you who put politics above public safety--especially the safety of our school children. You no-mask voters have not done your job. Shame on you.
I have gone indoors in public a couple of times, only to realize I needed to go back to my car for my mask. I have been vaccinated against COVID, thankfully, and still know I need a mask. Yet all but two of you board members think it's OK to put children at risk. Shame, shame, shame.