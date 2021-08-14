Letter writers to McDowell school board: Mandate masks to protect students, staff, families

According to the CDC, children are less likely to develop severe COVID disease or to need hospitalization than adults. But currently, the number of children hospitalized with COVID in the country is rising precipitously, probably due to the Delta variant, and is higher than it was at the peak of the worst surge in January, 2021.

We also know that after having had COVID, some children develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). There are reports of more than 4400 children throughout the US who have developed this syndrome.

To me, it is urgent that we follow health providers guidelines in keeping our school children safe. From research, we know that masking prevents the spread of disease, as evidenced by this study recently discussed in the media regarding our own state:

"In late June, a report by two Duke University scientists who reviewed data from March through June 2021 in 100 school districts and 14 charter schools in North Carolina found that wearing masks effectively prevented the transmission of the virus in schools and on buses even without physical distancing. Jul 24, 2021".