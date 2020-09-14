You Decide: Will the fed's new policy cause higher inflation?

As a result, at any point in time the Fed has been forced to decide whether reducing inflation or reducing unemployment is more important. If the major goal is cutting inflation, then the Fed will raise interest rates, sometimes to lofty levels. This happened in the early 1980s when the Fed pushed its key interest rate up to almost 20 percent in order to slash double-digit inflation. The policy worked, but the downside was the economy slid into a big recession.

Yet lowering interest rates can create its own problems. Many economists think the low interest rates of the mid-1970s ultimately led to the high inflation of the late '70s and early '80s. Also, low interest rates — which mean cheap borrowing costs — can lead to excessive lending, speculation and finally an economic crash. Indeed, low interest rates preceded the housing boom of the 1990s and 2000s, which ended in the housing crash of the Great Recession.

Therefore, when the Fed recently announced a change in its policy for setting interest rates, we should all perk up because it can mean big things for the economy.

What exactly did the Fed say it was changing? Specifically, the Fed said that in determining interest rate policy, it will now look at an average of past inflation rates rather than focusing on only recent trends.