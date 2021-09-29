You Decide: Should economic growth be a goal?

Economists are trained to recognize these issues. Indeed, economists have a term for these by-products of growth – “negative externalities.” A negative externality occurs when I do something that benefits me – like purchasing a new washing machine – yet doing so creates harm for society – such as adding my discarded washing machine to a landfill.

Fortunately, economists have created an approach for addressing negative externalities, and using it can create a middle ground between the growth-supporters and the growth-doubters. The idea from economists is simple – have the generator of the negative externality recognize it by paying a fee for the harm it creates.

Imposing such a fee can have two beneficial results. For those who still engage in the activity or purchase the product that causes the negative externality, the fees will create funds to help mitigate the adverse results.

However, others may react by deciding the additional fee makes the activity or product too costly, thereby encouraging them to use alternatives that do not produce negative externalities.