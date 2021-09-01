You Decide: Is round 2 COVID recession on the way?

Then the COVID-19 Delta variant began spreading in July, and it continues today. Cases have been rising all over North Carolina, and in some areas hospital beds have become scarce.

This situation sounds eerily similar to where we were in early 2020. Will we need to react in the same way and have business lockdowns and stay-at-home orders? And if so, will another serious pandemic recession be the result?

In addressing these questions, we do have the benefit of seeing what’s transpired in other countries that contracted the delta variant before we did. Both the United Kingdom and India had the Delta variant weeks before it came to us. Just as we have experienced, both countries had a rapid run-up in new cases. But – encouragingly – both countries also have had a rapid reduction in new cases after a peak was reached. In India, the new case peak came in early May, and now new cases are back to pre-peak levels. In the U.K., the top in new cases came in July, and although new cases have been declining, they have still not returned to pre-Delta variant levels.

Medical experts are still trying to determine what has caused the rise and fall of the Delta variant. But the fact the variant did subside in India and the U.K. is encouraging for us.