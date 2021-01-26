With President Joe, it's divided we stand

Or that they will hurt Canada’s energy-based economy and help our competitors in the global oil and gas industry.

Good thinking, President Joe. You made 75 million Americans mad at you, but the liberal media are united.

They're loving every one of your executive decisions. CNN is so happy they can’t stop slobbering over you and First Lady Jill.

In fact, they praised “Doctor” Jill for bringing class back to the White House after an absence of four years.

It’s fine to praise Jill Biden. But what did Melania Trump do to deserve that last-minute cheap shot?

She only speaks five languages, came to America with nothing and ended up living in the White House.

In a fair and decent world, that’s the definition of the American Dream.

But for the last four years the biased and nasty liberal media -- from CNN to the editors of the New York Times and Vogue -- were incapable of praising her even for her looks.

They hated on her or ignored her every day for one obvious reason: she married the wrong man.