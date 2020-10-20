Why abortion is evil and must be stopped

Kamala lives in one country, and I live in another, and there is no common ground to be had. That hope, one that seemed feasible in the past, has disappeared with the elimination of good faith bargaining. Now, the pro-choice/pro-abortion/anti-life camp refuses to even consider the possibility (which is actually scientific fact) that a child is a child regardless of location and regardless of gestation. Equally, the pro-life/anti-abortion/anti-choice camp thinks that they -- that we -- are being hounded into capitulation because a majority of Americans want to keep abortion legal. We must be silent, because we speak inconvenient truths.

Some of us choose not to be silent. I am one of them. I cannot understand how the same people who support my work on behalf of refugees, those who are vulnerable to the powerful forces of persecution, condemn my advocacy on behalf of the unborn.