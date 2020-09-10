Who can turn the world on with her anniversary?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What were you doing the night of Saturday, March 19, 1977?

Like 21.2 million other Americans, I was watching the final episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Watching it and making a nerdy audio recording of it for posterity. Sure, I didn't anticipate the cassette keepsake having such an eardrum-assaulting HUM on it, but at least I felt like I was a part of something historic. And maybe I should use the tape's hum even today to drown myself out when I spontaneously start singing, "It's a long way to Tipperary, it's a long way to go..."

But I'm getting ahead of myself. The 50th anniversary of the premiere of the show is coming up on Sept. 19. Even though the late Moore was already famous for playing Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," who could have guessed when she bumped "Petticoat Junction" from the CBS Saturday night schedule that her eponymous sitcom would last for seven seasons, spawn three spinoffs, provide a template for future workplace comedies, garner 29 Emmy Awards and make a sex symbol out of Ed Asner? (OK, four of five ain't bad.)