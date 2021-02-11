What will Presidents’ Day be like in 50 years?

Maybe we’ll see the first president born on Mars. (Slogan: “Take me to your leader -- oh, wait, I am your leader!”) Imagine inspiring voters with proclamations such as “America needs citizens who aren’t looking for a hand-out but instead are looking for a TENTACLE.” Of course, the candidacy will trigger a whole new wave of “birthers.” (“That’s okay. I’ve got the death-rayers on MY side!”)

I suspect the BIGGEST changes will come about if we drop the arbitrary “at least 35 years old” requirement for presidents.

Picture a chief executive who wears the nuclear codes in a nose piercing! Or who uses the Space Force to target lasers at zits!

He or she could make it less likely that vice presidents will have to take over when assassins strike. (“Unghh! Coach was right -- I think I CAN walk this off.”)

But why stop with presidents who still have double-digits in their age? Maybe there will be a commander-in-chief who eschews the siren call of deep-pocketed donors and instead funds his own campaign -- with lunch money “donated” by smaller classmates. (“No Swamp -- just swirlies.”)

Yes, there could be a time when ballots ask, “Do you LIKE me like me? Check yes or no.”