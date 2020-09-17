What are the steps to racial healing?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the more flattering (and humbling) aspects of being a columnist is that readers will respond to you, often with thought provoking comments. My column “Reckoning with racism,” received one such response. The reader said, “I fully agree, as a 75-year-old white son of the South, that it is time for change, but your article would have added real value if you had specified the changes you are advocating. What specific changes do you seek?”

I’ve thought about that comment quite a bit and, while I would never posit myself as an authority, I do have one proposal. I must begin by saying that white people initiated the racial problems when they first brought Africans to this nation in 1619. They have exacerbated and compounded it shamefully through the centuries. African Americans didn’t create the inequities, inequalities and injustices and they alone can’t fix them. That is not to say they cannot and should not be a big part of solutions, but white people must own the problems and make major strides toward bringing about racial healing.