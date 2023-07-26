In just over a month, students will be returning to their choice for schools. They will be attending classes at a time when school curricula and the battle of parental rights are hitting high points in our society and culture.

Currently, there are 62 parental rights bills being debated in 24 states. Bills range from proposing changes in state school curriculum to allowing parents to attend classes. Others are more specific involving how to notify parents if a student chooses to be identified by another gender. Questions surrounding the teaching of critical race theory are still prominent in some places. There are also many questions about book selections and what students should be offered to read and explore.

A lot of people coming to these issues view them as “newer” to our society and culture, but they really are not. One hundred years ago, the biggest curriculum question was whether or not the theory of evolution should be taught in schools. In Tennessee, questions regarding creationism vs. evolution evoked as many strong feelings as we are seeing in our current times. North Carolina politicians took a more moderate approach to the issues then, and our leaders today should take note of that. Some parents fear teachings of Marxism in our schools today, well the evolution issue had tinges of that, too, many years ago.

One of the evolving features regarding people’s viewpoints these days is an “all or none” mentality. It really stems from personal failure to communicate and debate. Of course, parents should be able to be made aware of what students are learning in the classroom. There must be trust between students, parents, school boards and elected and appointed state education leaders. Generally, there is. Schools are working harder to communicate with parents and to find better ways of doing so. Teachers work hard, as well, to let parents know the subjects which are being taught, too.

With the increasing news and fears of schools “indoctrinating” students, the trust factor is paramount between parents and educational institutions. Where parents have concerns, school personnel need to listen and communicate. Leadership is essential. Yet, parents also need to understand teachers pick educational materials in order to both teach and challenge students in order to broaden their thinking about certain topics. For example, for a social studies teacher not to talk to students about slavery and race relations is to do them a disservice — to not teach the Civil Rights Movement and to ask students to compare the movement’s origin and strategies to current events is to restrict them from seeing an important historical theme — continuity and change.

Make no mistake about it, these are hard issues to sometimes talk about, but can be handled professionally by a trained adult. While some parents fear the idea of their student being indoctrinated, it really rarely occurs. Still, parents have a right to address concerns. Most teachers take these concerns to heart and adjust lessons to address the needs of their students.

Again, these issues are not “either-or” or “you against me.” Educating students should be one of the greatest partnerships in life. The goal is to teach students and give them the proper skills to move into careers, but also to be involved citizens.

In order to do these things, all adults, teachers, parents and mentors, alike, should model good communication and good behavior. When, at times, parents and educators speak to one another unkindly at school board meetings and elsewhere, it displays a disparaging character on both sides. Individuals can be passionate without being rude. In our current culture, where people can speak ugly to one another and use the rudest, most foul-mouthed words available, there is no wonder issues cannot be decided upon. Many people these days — again, nothing new — would rather shout down someone else and claim victory than work to solve issues with respect and decency. Such has to change. The recent footage of school board meetings in certain areas turning violent is a symptom of individuals lacking communication skills, not necessarily being passionate about their ideas.

Professional educators welcome the involvement of parents and certainly do not see this as threatening. Continued innovations by schools and school boards can further help with this to alleviate parental fears regarding curriculum and processes of education. Teachers, counselors and administrators are being asked to perform a lot more duties these days and times. It is one of the better things about suffering through a pandemic — parents and grandparents were forced, with sometimes good and bad results, to actually see what students were learning. This evoked a wide range of emotions which might have spurred on a better relationship with their respective schools.

The lesson of history is we will come out of these current cultural wars only to face others in the future. What needs to be a constant is effective and purposeful communication between all education stakeholders.