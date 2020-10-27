Trump tamed is Trump triumphant

Biden threw the oil industry under the bus along with his old boss Barack Obama, whom he blamed for never solving the immigration problem in eight years. And I’m sure Obama loved hearing his old VP call his new healthcare plan BidenCare.

As we knew he would, Trump also made sure that the readers of the New York Times, the watchers of CNN/MSNBC and the listeners of NPR – whose biased journalists have refused to cover the exploding Hunter Biden scandal – were introduced to the sleazy finances of the Biden Family International Pay-for-Play Racket.

The irresponsible liberal media can continue to protect their “Big Guy” from scrutiny and pretend Hunter's laptop is Russian disinformation, but for millions of the potential voters watching, Trump effectively pinned the charge of political corruption on “Ten Percent Joe.”

Everyone agrees the second debate was pretty good in terms of informing voters.

Everyone agrees that despite Trump’s tweeted concerns, NBC journalist Kristen Welker did an excellent and fair job as moderator – and put Fox’s Chris Wallace to shame.

But Trump clearly benefited the most from the debate.

His campaign will be able to pull half a dozen damning Biden soundbites for its TV ads.

And I hear that the president’s staff has finally found a way to keep Trump from hurting himself. For the next ten days they’re going to install a mute button at his press conferences.

- Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of "Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.