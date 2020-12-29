Trump pardons four murdering war criminals

A massacre like that was bound to happen. Blackwater, which had a $750-million contract to guard State Department personnel, already had a bad rep. Karl Horst, a U.S. brigadier general, had already told author Jeremy Scahill, “These guys are loose in this country and do stupid stuff. There’s no authority over them.”

But finally, seven years after the killings, the feds cracked down. One major player -- the most prominent person who pushed for justice -- was Vice President Joe Biden. The four mercenaries naturally became a right-wing cause celebre, and they were nicknamed “The Biden Four.”

In one memo filed with the federal court, retired U.S. Army colonel David Boslego called the massacre “a grossly excessive use of force…grossly inappropriate for an entity whose only job was to provide personal protection to somebody in an armored vehicle. (The killings) had “a negative effect on our mission.” And FBI investigators who visited the scene described it as “the My Lai massacre of Iraq,” a reference to the infamous massacre of civilians in Vietnam.