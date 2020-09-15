Trump knew. End of story.

Also on Feb. 26, he didn’t share his knowledge that coronavirus was far more deadly than the flu. On the contrary, he kept equating the two: “This will end. This will end. You look at flu season ... is a little bit different, but in some ways it’s easier and in some ways it’s a little bit tougher. But that’s a little bit like the flu. It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for.”

And at his maskless mass rally on March 2, as his trusting fans shared their airborne droplets without him issuing a word of warning, he peddled this fake sense of security: “They’re going to have vaccines, I think, relatively soon. And they’re going to have something that makes you feel better and that’s going to actually take place, we think, even sooner.”

He knew exactly what he was doing, as evidenced by the smoking gun he fired on March 19, telling Woodward on tape: “Really, to be honest with you … I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

He’s fine with trying to create a panic in suburbia with his racist warnings about Black people invading paradise. But leveling with the American people at the earliest opportunity? Helping them prepare for a deadly threat? Taking every conceivable transparent step to minimize the death toll? That’s not how this guy rolls.