The state of the nation’s soul

Respondents also said they expected young people (54 percent), Hispanics (53 percent), the poor (50 percent), and unions (48 percent) to gain increased clout in the new White House.

If you’re a racist Proud Boy, a QAnon dupe, or a Trump supporter who found your insecurities and biases amplified and reaffirmed by the previous regime, then you’re probably looking at this data and thinking your worst fears have been realized, and that your murderous march on the Capitol was justified.

But if you’re a Black American who took to the streets last summer to protest police violence and to seek redress for 400 years of institutionalized racism, then you may be exhaling some small sigh of relief that your voice is being heard as loudly, and with as much long overdue urgency, as white America.

“With the BIPOC community and specifically Black voters ensuring Biden’s win, as indicated by the Pew Research survey, 65 percent of us are expecting to see ourselves not only represented but gaining influence in this new administration,” said Kadida Kenner, a Black woman who heads the advocacy group Why Courts Matter. “We are coming to collect our proverbial check to ensure our interests are met.”