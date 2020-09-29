The high price of police protests

But they were BLM lies.

According to the evidence gathered by the grand jury, it was not a no-knock warrant. The police knocked and announced themselves several times before they broke down the door.

Taylor’s boyfriend, who said he thought the police were intruders, admitted he fired the first shot, hitting an officer in the leg.

The police had a legal right to return fire, which is why the grand jury decided no cop would be charged with homicide. Taylor, killed accidentally when police fired 32 shots, was not in her bed.

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragic mistake. But the sad truth is, if her boyfriend didn’t shoot at the police first, she’d still be alive.

If her boyfriend had killed the cop he shot, by the way, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty so far this year would be 39 instead of 38.

No one has been marching or rioting in the streets of our cities to protest the deaths of those cops.

And the mainstream media, which hardly bothers to cover them, are too busy portraying cops as racist murderers to worry about who’s going to be around to defend law-abiding citizens when the police are gone.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of "Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.