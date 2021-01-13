The day that shook America

What now?

The thugs aren’t going to “stand down.” They believe the election was stolen. Trump told them it was stolen. Members of Congress say it was stolen. Their media says it was stolen.

If they believe that, they believe that, as Barry Goldwater said, “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.”

In the end, the terrorists didn’t stop Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. But six Republicans in the Senate and 121 in the House, a majority of House Republicans, voted to block electors from Arizona. Seven senators and 138 House members voted against electors from Pennsylvania.

They denounced the attack. But do their words and votes encourage and embolden the attackers?

We averted a violent coup. But how close did we come to a political coup? Trump wanted Vice President Mike Pence to summarily reject state’s electors. Pence refused, but what if he hadn’t? Could Congress have stopped him?

Republicans now face a challenge: disavow Trump -- or keep kowtowing to him and his supporters.